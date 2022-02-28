New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Monday claimed the Delhi Jal Board has achieved its "all-time high" water production of 956 MGD.

In a tweet, he also shared pictures, and said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is moving towards its goal of providing round-the-clock water supply to city residents.

"Today, the DJB has achieved its all-time high water production of 956 MGD. With the commissioning of new water filters, Chandrawal WTP has crossed its water production mark of 100 MGD," he tweeted.

"Gradually, DJB is moving towards its goal of providing 24x7 water supply to Delhiites," he added.

