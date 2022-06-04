New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena on Saturday instructed all the Additional and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be in the field before the office starts and asked them to be in the office at 12-1 PM to meet the people for redressing their problems.

"Additional and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of MCD have been instructed to be in the field before the office starts to inspect and ensure work and be present in the office between 12-1 PM to meet people and redress their problems," the LG said in a tweet.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to utilise this interface and help MCD serve better," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly had called on Saxena and discussed various issues pertaining to the city and their constituencies.

Saxena, the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor on May 23 after Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing "personal reasons" last week.

Following the appointment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a warm welcome to Saxena and tweeted, "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government." (ANI)

