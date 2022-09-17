New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 41 science laboratories equipped with advanced infrastructure and resources at 21 schools renovated by the NDMC, according to an official statement.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run school Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya at Gole Market here.

After inaugurating the science laboratories, Saxena congratulated 6,700 students studying at 21 NDMC schools.

"It is an era of science. Without science and scientific temper, no step forward for socio-economic and human advancement could be envisaged," he said.

The NDMC statement said the LG hoped these labs will become "crucibles of experimentation and innovation" and evolve as milestones in the field of education not only in the NDMC area but throughout Delhi.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on educating a girl child, the LG said education of a girl child leads to educating the whole family and in turn educating the entire society.

Saxena also stressed the importance of extracurricular activities for the overall development of every student.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, NDMC Chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Member of Council Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Kumar suggested steps to further improve the quality of education in NDMC schools. He called for the distribution of tablets to every student to make them digitally empowered.

Bhalla said that an assessment is being carried out by NDMC to evaluate the requirement of every school on the parameters of infrastructure, manpower, and quality of education.

"After receiving the assessment reports, NDMC will fulfil the requirements of schools for qualitative education and better future of its students," Bhalla said.

The LG also felicitated meritorious students with certificates and a prize of Rs 10,000 to each of those who scored the best result in their board examinations.

