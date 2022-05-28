New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the "bad conditions" of roads in the region and urging the authorities to initiate their repair work immediately.

In the letter, NDRWF president Ashok Bhasin listed the names of several roads which are in dilapidated conditions, including Azad market under Bridge roads, Kodia Pul, among others, in north Delhi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Government Employees Skipping Election Duty Will Be Retired, Says Rewa DM.

"Azad Market under bridge roads are damaged from the last eight months and more. Kodia Pul roads are also damaged since the last many months. Roundabout Roshanara Road to underpass Gulabi Bagh damaged from last two years," he wrote in the letter.

Bhasin said all roads near government officers' residents' colony in Gulabi Bagh are fully damaged from months.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed in Anantnag.

"We have written to the L-G and CM. Several roads in north Delhi are in a pathetic condition. They need urgent repair work. It is very difficult to drive vehicles on the roads. The government should start the repair work immediately," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)