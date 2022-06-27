New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi State Legal Service Authority on Monday launched Citizen Outreach Campaign Films to provide legal aid and assistance to the weaker sections of society and also to make them aware of their rights for their upliftment.

Through citizen outreach campaign films, Legal Service Authority intends to reach out to the masses, showcasing short films on senior citizen rights, child sexual abuse, and domestic violence as well as an interactive video to make people aware of their legal rights as well as structure and functioning of DILASA.

Citizen Outreach Campaign Films on Monday were virtually launched by Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi/Executive Chairperson, DSLSA, who was the Chief Guest for the program.

During the programme, Justice Vipin Sanghi stated, "It is a great step towards empowerment of masses by reaching out to their doorsteps. These Citizen outreach films have been produced to capitalise on the continuously expanding digital landscape to advertise the initiatives of DILASA."

The film also featured Bollywood Actor Juhi Chawla. Principal District & Sessions Judges of all District Courts, Principal Judges (Family Courts), Kanwal Jeet Arora, Registrar General (Officiating), Bharat Parashar, Member Secretary, Namrita Aggarwal, Special Secretary, Sushant Changotra, Additional Secretary, Harshita Mishra, Secretary (Litigation) and Officers of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service and Delhi Judicial Service attended the event along with other distinguished dignitaries.

