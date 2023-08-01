Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena chairs 13th meeting of the Court of GGSIPU. (Photo: Twitter @LtGovDelhi)

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena presided over the 13th meeting of the Court of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and shared a visionary roadmap for the institution's future.

Emphasizing the need to elevate academic standards and combat brain drain, the LG advised the university to become a sought-after destination for students and scholars not only from India but also from abroad.

“Chaired the 13th meeting of the Court of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Advised them to strive towards making GGSIPU, a favored destination for students/scholars from not only India but abroad as well, by raising academic standards and reverse brain drain,” read a post on LG’s official Twitter handle.

During the meeting, the LG urged the Vice-Chancellor to engage with specialist agencies for structuring and procuring carbon credits. Additionally, he stressed the importance of enhancing sports activities and infrastructure within the university.

“Also asked the VC to engage with specialist agencies for structuring & procuring carbon credits & develop sports activities/ infrastructure in the University for competitive capacities,” he added in his tweet.

The LG lauded the University's progress, performance, and unwavering efforts thus far, appreciating the positive impact they have made. He encouraged the institution to continue its commendable work.

“Appreciated the progress, performance and efforts of the University made so far and exhorted them to keep doing the good work,” it further added. (ANI)

