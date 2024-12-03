New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena has expressed "serious" concern over "neglect" of the Punjabi language by the Delhi government, a Raj Niwas note said on Tuesday, pointing to vacancy of 752 TGT teachers of the language in its schools.

It further said the Punjabi Academy of the government that works for promotion of the language could spend only Rs 19.99 crore against Rs 27.28 crore allocated to it during the financial year 2023-24.

Also Read | Bangladesh Mission in Agartala Suspends All Visa and Consular Services for Indefinite Period Following Security Breach.

Also, the current year's budget of the Punjabi Academy was reduced by 17 per cent by the government, it said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over the LG office's statement.

Also Read | Gurugram Horror: Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Brother-in-Law in Noorpur Village, Held.

The LG has underlined many "shortcomings" and asked for a thorough re-examination while disposing a file related to a status report submitted by the Punjabi Academy on the condition of the language, said the note.

The status report was put up by the academy, which comes under the Art, Culture and Language Department of the Delhi government, following a meeting of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) with the LG.

Observing that the report submitted by the department is "incomplete, inconclusive and does not reflect the whole picture" with respect to the concerns raised by the DSGMC, Saxena has directed the chief secretary to examine the issue with all stake-holders, it said.

Critical concerns, including a severe shortage of Punjabi teachers in both Delhi government and MCD schools, decreasing funding among others, were raised before the LG by different stake-holders, it said.

Apart from 752 vacant posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) and four posts of post graduate teachers (PGT), the academy could not spend its complete allocation of Rs 27.28 crore in 2023-24, it said.

The LG has also observed a "lack of seriousness" in the overall efforts by the authorities concerned, adversely affecting the promotion, propagation and development of the Punjabi Language for which the academy was set up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)