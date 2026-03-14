New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

Sandhu said that he received valuable guidance and warmth from President Radhakrishnan

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https://x.com/SandhuTaranjitS/status/2032658468390531155?s=20

In a post on social media, L-G Sandhu said, "Called on Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan. Grateful for his warmth and valuable guidance"

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He also called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

https://x.com/SandhuTaranjitS/status/2032365473808191690?s=20

"Received her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement," Sandu said on social media.

This comes after Sandhu took the oath of office on Wednesday in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Lt Governor of Delhi.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country.

In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Sandhu told reporter that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)