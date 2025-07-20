New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major step forward for diagnostic healthcare in India, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated the new centre of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a pioneer in advanced diagnostics and medical imaging in Dwarka on Sunday, a release said.

The event also marked the launch of Ultra-Fast AI-powered MRI scanner, the 'Excel 3T,' positioning Delhi at the forefront of medical innovation.

Marking a significant expansion in Southwest Delhi, the new facility brings together multiple branches of advanced diagnostics, including imaging, laboratory medicine, and genetic testing, within easy reach for residents of Dwarka and nearby areas. Alongside this integrated approach, the centre also offers in-depth specialisation in key areas, especially cardiac imaging, neuroimaging, and musculoskeletal scans, addressing the growing demand for precision-led, organ-specific diagnostics. Its energy-efficient systems and water reuse mechanisms underscore a conscious approach to sustainable healthcare.

Speaking at the inauguration, LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "This centre showcases the future of healthcare. It makes me proud that Delhi is the first city in India to host this level of diagnostic innovation. The rise of NCDs, especially cardiac disease, is alarming, and I am glad that private service providers are playing a pivotal role. We are ensuring that all residents of Delhi have access to affordable diagnostics and health services by upgrading our hospital infrastructure. I invite private healthcare providers to partner with the Government in this endeavour."

Making its Indian debut at this facility, the Excel 3T MRI delivers a signal-to-noise ratio up to 50% better, producing sharper, high-resolution images in less time. Cardiac MRI scans, for instance, have been reduced from more than an hour to just 30-40 minutes. Its advanced technologies, such as real-time motion correction, AI-driven reconstruction, and contactless respiratory tracking, help improve precision and make scans more tolerable for children, elderly patients, and those with claustrophobia. An immersive in-bore experience and smart automation further enhance comfort during procedures.

Behind these capabilities are innovations like AI-based compressed sensing and 5th generation acceleration, which allow rapid scanning without compromising image quality, an important advantage in high-volume clinical environments. The system's powerful 45/200 gradient and 2.05 MW output ensure clear, detailed imaging across complex anatomical regions.

Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "When we set out to build the Dwarka centre, the goal was not just to introduce the latest technology--it was to rethink how diagnostics should feel for a patient. We wanted to create a space where clinical precision meets emotional comfort, where the most advanced AI-powered imaging systems work seamlessly within an environment designed to reduce fear, anxiety, and confusion. This centre represents years of learning, innovation, and listening to what patients truly need. It's a new model for how diagnostic care can be delivered with empathy, efficiency, and excellence."

Kabir Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "With the Dwarka centre, our aim is to make quality diagnostics more accessible to people in their own communities while ensuring optimal patient comfort and experience. We've built a strong pathology network that connects neighbourhood collection points, clinics, and doctors, ensuring that tests are processed quickly and efficiently across the region, along with multiple full-fledged radiology centres. By bringing together AI-powered imaging, advanced lab services in the most patient-friendly ambience with local convenience, we're creating a diagnostic ecosystem that truly puts the patient first."

The Dwarka centre, which offers advanced preventive health checks, also features a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic technologies, including a 128-slice cardiac CT scanner, Full-Field Digital mammography, 3D/4D Ultrasound with AI, digital X-ray, DEXA BMD, Echocardiography, Holter monitoring, and PFT systems. Many of these, such as the MRI, CT, and ultrasound machines, are AI-enabled, enhancing the speed, precision, and efficiency of diagnostics.

With the launch of its new facility, Mahajan Imaging & Labs further strengthens its presence in the national capital, setting a new benchmark for how technology, care, and design can converge to redefine diagnostics in India. This expansion not only brings cutting-edge innovations, such as the AI-integrated MRI system, closer to home but also reinforces local healthcare infrastructure through accessible, all-in-one diagnostic services in a created, adaptive, efficient, and future-ready environment for patients. (ANI)

