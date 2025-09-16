New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ice Sports Arena in Dwarka, along with BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Speaking to reporters, LG Saxena said he credited PM Modi for giving sports a push and said the foundation stone of India's first international-standard Ice Sports Arena has been laid in his name.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

"Tomorrow is the Prime Minister's birthday. He has always given a lot of promotion to sports. Perhaps because of him, today India has progressed so much in sports. In his name, the foundation stone of the Ice Sports Arena has been laid here today. This is the country's first Ice Sports Arena and it is of international standard. It is of Olympic level."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that the foundation stone was laid in Dwarka's Sector 23, thanking the Lieutenant Governor and Centre for the initiative.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

She told reporters, "Today, the foundation stone of the Ice Sports Arena was laid at the Sports Complex in Dwarka Sector 23. This will be the first Ice Sports Arena in the entire country. Information will also be provided here by experts. We express our heartfelt thanks to the Lieutenant Governor and the Central Government."

To mark PM Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, the BJP will screen the film 'Chalo Jeete Hai,' based on the PM's childhood, across all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar.

The National Award-winning film, a cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others)--is set for a special re-release across India from September 17 to October 2, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The critically acclaimed film, among the most viewed short films of 2018, will be screened in lakhs of schools and nearly 500 cinema halls nationwide, including PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Rajhans and Miraj.

To mark the re-release, the 'Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman' initiative has been launched. Under this initiative, 'Silent Heroes' of schools and society--watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of daily life--will be honoured and felicitated. These ceremonies will take place after students watch the film along with the 'Silent Heroes', inspiring young minds to live not just for themselves but in the service of others, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The film is inspired by a childhood incident from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It tells the story of young Naru, who is deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy and seeks to understand its meaning, striving to make a difference in his small world. With this initiative, the timeless message of selflessness and service will reach a new generation in an impactful manner. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)