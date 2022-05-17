New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): With a decrease in new infections, Delhi on Monday reported 377 positive cases and one death, the health bulletin by the Delhi government said.

The daily case positivity rate also stood at 3.37 per cent.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi registered 613 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent.

On Monday, as many as 910 COVID patients recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,71,311.

At present, there are 3,228 active COVID cases in the city. A total of 11,198 samples were tested in the said period.

Meanwhile, one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,196.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 5,776 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period, taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,39,09,317. (ANI)

