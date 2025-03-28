New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, along with other AAP MLAs, staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly on Friday against the BJP on the issue of Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi LoP Atishi accused the BJP government of not fulfilling the promises they had made during the elections, adding that they don't even intend to give Rs 2500 in future.

She further stated that when AAP MLAs questioned the government on this, they were removed from the assembly.

"The BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the women of Delhi that by March 8, Rs 2500 will be credited to their accounts but the BJP government of Delhi did not fulfill this promise... When we asked questions in the House on when Rs 2500 will be credited into the accounts of women, one all our MLAs were thrown out of the House... this clearly means they haven't given money on march 8 and they don't intend to do so. It is clear that BJP and PM Modi lied to Delhi, and gave 'jumlas' on the name of promises."

The Delhi LoP hit out at the BJP government over the resolution of renaming Mustafabad assembly constituency stating that they are talking about this because they "don't" want to give Rs 2500.

"The PM had promised to the people of Delhi that Rs 2500 will be credited into bank accounts of women of Delhi. When we asked about this scheme and timeline for its implementation in the Assembly today, the AAP MLAs were removed from the House. Now that BJP doesn't want to give Rs 2500, it is talking about renaming Mustafabad."

Earlier today, after the residents of Jagatpur village in Burari staged a protest against Delhi's electricity department, claiming to face prolonged power cuts, Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government for "making the power situation worse" in the national capital.

Claiming that the previous AAP-led government had set up the power system with "great difficulty," Kejriwal, in a post on X said, "We had set up the power system in Delhi with great difficulty, we had worked very hard. And we kept an eye on it daily. There was no power cut anywhere for ten years. These people have made the power situation worse in just one and a half months." (ANI)

