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Cricket Cricket Lungi Ngidi Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Stable and Set for Discharge After On-Field Scare Ngidi was rushed to a local medical facility via ambulance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Delhi Capitals have received positive news regarding the fitness of Lungi Ngidi, with the South African fast bowler confirmed to be in a stable condition following a distressing on-field incident during DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match. Ngidi was rushed to a local medical facility via ambulance during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Latest update suggests that the player has been cleared of any immediate concerns, and the South African is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this evening, as stated by the IPL official account. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

IPL Provides Update on Lungi Ngidi

Update: Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be… https://t.co/F6NQhDTq9F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2026

The Incident at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The injury occurred during the third over of the Punjab Kings' innings as they began their chase of a mammoth 265-run target. Ngidi, stationed at mid-off, attempted a difficult backtracking catch off a lofted shot by Priyansh Arya. In the process, the 30-year-old lost his balance and landed heavily on the back of his head and neck.

Play was halted for approximately 15 minutes as medical personnel attended to the seamer on the outfield. The stadium fell silent as an ambulance was driven onto the pitc, a rare and sobering sight in professional cricket. Ngidi was fitted with a neck brace and an oxygen mask as a standard precaution before being stretchered off the field. Lungi Ngidi Suffers Neck Injury, Stretchered Off Field Via Ambulance During DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match.

The incident cast a temporary shadow over what was otherwise a historic afternoon for the Delhi Capitals. Earlier in the day, captain KL Rahul struck a record-breaking 152 not out, the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history.

Following Ngidi’s departure, the Capitals utilised the "Impact Player" rule to introduce Vipraj Nigam, who filled the void in the bowling attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).