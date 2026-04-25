New Delhi, April 25: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of indulging in gimmicks and talking about a non-existent “Right to Recall” to mount pressure on seven MPs who quit their party. ​ He said that the people of Delhi and the country clearly understand the frustration of AAP leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj over the decision of seven Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, to quit the party.​

A day after Chadha and six other Aam Aadmi Party MPs from the Upper House initiated the process to join the BJP, Sachdeva said that Chadha has knowledge of alleged financial and administrative irregularities by former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is now worried about being exposed.​ ‘Arvind Kejriwal Is Corrupt and Liar’, ‘Did Not Join BJP Under Any Compulsion’, Says Swati Maliwal After 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Join Bharatiya Janata Party (Watch Videos).

The Delhi BJP President said that since Friday, instead of addressing the media himself, Kejriwal has been putting forward Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, and others to intimidate the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who have left AAP with threats like the “Right to Recall,” in an attempt to force them to return to their party.​

However, he has forgotten that all seven MPs are reputed and well-educated individuals who have been feeling suffocated in AAP for a long time, especially after the stories of the Delhi government’s 2023 liquor scam and allegations of corruption and intimidation involving ministers in Punjab came to light.​ “Ultimately, they chose to follow their conscience and parted ways with the AAP,” he said.​ Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal Among AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Switching Sides to BJP, Claims Raghav Chadha (Watch Videos).

Punjab Chief Minister Mann seeking time to meet President Droupadi Murmu to demand the “recall” of MPs is merely a gimmick, as there is no provision in the Constitution for recalling MPs, said Sachdeva.​

The Delhi BJP chief said that AAP leaders — from Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh to Saurabh Bharadwaj — are not saddened by losing seven long-time political associates, but are instead fearful that Chadha might reveal secrets related to AAP’s foreign funding, alleged terrorist links, fund collection from Punjab and the Delhi liquor scam.​

The Delhi BJP President also stated that the revelations surrounding Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal 2” – a term used to refer to a bungalow allegedly occupied by Kejriwal in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate for some time - have shocked the people of Delhi.​

It is reported that in the case of the original “Sheesh Mahal” – a term used to describe the erstwhile official residence of Kejriwal in Delhi - more than Rs 60 crore of public money was allegedly misused, he said.​ He said in “Sheesh Mahal 2” that after receiving a house allotment from the Centre and government renovation, Kejriwal had extensive beautification and furnishing work carried out through a private company, setting a new benchmark of corruption.​

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