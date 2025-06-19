Nurpur (HP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 53-year-old man working in a local eatery drowned in a pond near a temple here, police said on Thursday.

Police have ruled out foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh alias Rinku from Delhi's Rohini area. He had been working at an eatery in Nurpur for the last few years and stayed in the residence of a local panchayat member, Mahendra Singh.

According to Nurpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Verma, Rajesh had gone to take bath in the pond near Murdali Mata temple in Hatli Jamwala panchayat in Nurpur on Wednesday. Devotees found his body floating and informed police, he said.

He said police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 which deals with inquiries into unnatural deaths including suicides, accidents and suspicious deaths.

