New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet.

The accused, identified as Madhav Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar, Amritsar, was apprehended following a cybercrime investigation.

According to the police, the victim had filed a complaint at Cyber Police Station, North West District, alleging that she had befriended an individual on social media.

Over time, through frequent interactions, he gained access to her private pictures and later began blackmailing her, demanding Rs 5 lakh. He allegedly threatened to spread the images online if his demands were not met.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 308(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

The accused was found to be operating multiple Instagram accounts under false identities without sharing his contact number or personal details.

Police tracked his digital footprint using advanced cyber forensic techniques and eventually identified and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime, admitting that he engaged in such activities for amusement.

Authorities have seized the mobile phone used in the offense.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify any additional victims or accomplices involved in similar cyber offenses. (ANI)

