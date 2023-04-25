New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A man allegedly hit several vehicles as he attempted to drive away in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred late on Monday.

A video of the incident purporting to show the compact SUV hitting two wheelers in a street before stopping has been circulated on social media.

A scuffle broke out between local residents and the driver after the vehicle hit a motorcycle. No complaint has been received in the matter, the police added.

