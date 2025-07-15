Noida, Jul 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured after their motorcycle crashed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Gaur City here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The trio, residents of Delhi, were returning from Meerut to the national capital when their bike hit a road divider.

Jeevan Jyoti Jena, a resident of Aya Nagar in south Delhi, died on the spot, while Sumit Kumar, 23, from Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, and Aditya, 23, also from Aya Nagar, were injured, police said.

"Their condition is critical," a police officer said.

Police clarified that the three were not kanwariyas.

