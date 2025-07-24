New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after he was hit by a JCB machine while riding a motorcycle in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Bobby, was hit by the JCB near the Shadipur Metro Station at 5.58 am.

"The police reached the scene where a JCB bearing a registration number of Haryana and a sports bike were found, and there was blood on the road," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Bobby was taken to the Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

"The crime team investigated the spot and a case of rash and negligent driving was registered," the DCP stated, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the JCB driver.

An eyewitness told the police that Bobby allegedly tried to overtake the JCB from the right side, at which point the operator made a sudden and improper right turn. This manoeuvre resulted in Bobby becoming trapped between the JCB and a roadside divider.

The eyewitness further stated that the driver immediately applied the brakes and Bobby fell off his motorcycle, after which the driver got out to check on him.

"Upon seeing that the biker was bleeding profusely from his head, the driver fled the scene," he added.

