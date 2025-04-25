New Delhi, April 24: A man was killed early Thursday morning near Khan Market area of New Delhi, after being hit by an SUV car. According to Delhi Police, a call about the incident was received at around 6:45 am.

When the police team reached the spot near the Khan Market signal, they found a man, estimated to be around 30 to 35 years old, lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Man Dragged for 10 Metres on Road Before Death by Car in Connaught Place; Driver Arrested.

Police officials said that a passerby made the call. CCTV footage from the area shows the man was crossing the road when the speeding SUV struck him. The vehicle did not stop, and the accused fled the location. A case has been registered, and Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and trace the vehicle involved.

