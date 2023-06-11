New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged case of conversion, the police said on Saturday. The police also said that the accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

The arrested accused identified as Mohammad Kalim is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, the police said.

The police said that the accused had allegedly converted a Hindu man to Islam.

"A Complaint was received from Sandeep Saagar, resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi wherein he has alleged that Mohd Kalim, resident of Matia Mahal (Permanent Resident of Barabanki, UP) pressurised him to convert to Muslim religion," the Delhi police said in an official statement.

"The accused is a Computer Science graduate," the police said.

The police further said that they have registered a case under sections 153 (a) and 295 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a primary enquiry at Chandni Mahal police station.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

