New Delhi, November 7: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death night in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday night inside a park in the Sultanpuri area. After receiving information, police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

"A 32-year-old man was in the park last night when got into a fight and was stabbed. Police are searching for the accused, and the reason for the stabbing will be asertained. Right now, it is alleged that the murder was a fight between them," police said. US: Indian National Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Stabbing Wife To Death, Driving Over Her Body in Florida.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. Last month a man was arrested in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old was stabbed in a park in the national capital for allegedly sitting with a girl who is the sister of an associate of the apprehended. Odisha Shocker: 58-Year-Old Man Killed by Son With Wooden Stick Over Petty Family Dispute at Mahulpada in Sundargarh District.

In October, a teenager who allegedly stabbed a man to death in outer north Delhi's Narela area was arrested. Meanwhile, earlier last month, a 27-year-old was arrested for stabbing his partner multiple times, as the woman ignored him for days, in South West Delhi district.

