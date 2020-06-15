India News | Delhi: Married Couple Held for Stealing Valuables from Cars

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A married couple involved in stealing valuables from cars parked in posh areas of the national capital were arrested, police said on Monday.

Rakesh (23) and his wife Vajayinti (22), both residents of south Delhi's Madangir, were involved in several cases of stealing valuables from parked cars after smashing their windows, they said.

The matter came to light on May 23 after police were informed about an incident on Ashoka Road, wherein the window glass of a parked car was broken and one laptop, hard disk and other documents were stolen from the vehicle, police said.

Another such attempt was made by the couple on June 1 in front of 4, Windsor Place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the couple was identified with the help of CCTV footage in which they were seen riding a scooter.

The duo was nabbed on Saturday, when they were spotted coming from Vijay Chowk on Rajpath on their two-wheeler. They were chased by the patrolling team and caught near Dhyan Chand Stadium, he said.

The police arrested the duo and seized the scooter used in the commission of crimes, an officer said, adding that raids are being conducted to recover the stolen items.

