A blaze erupted in an under-construction building near the Central Secretariat in Delhi on Sunday, April 21, prompting the swift response of fire tenders. Details regarding the cause and extent of the fire are currently awaited as emergency crews work to contain the situation. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Alipur, Firefighting Operation Underway; Videos Show Clouds of Smoke and Raging Flames.

Under-Construction Building Fire

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in an under-construction building near the Central Secretariat. Fire tenders present on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E9Q3hbC3Bg — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the under-construction Central Secretariat common building in New Delhi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Pp3nKFShOF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)