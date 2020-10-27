New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Mayors of all the three municipal corporations, who were protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ended their day-long protest after meeting with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

The three mayors were protesting over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation.

Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the municipal corporation employees, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday requested Kejriwal to meet them and explain the disbursal procedure for the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores.Jai Prakash complained that three Delhi Mayors have been sitting outside the Chief Minister's residence since 11 am but nobody has given them an appointment as yet."Nobody has given us an appointment as yet. We are sitting just as we were since 11 am. The CM must meet us, listen to the municipality heads (mayors) and explain to us the exact disbursal procedure and particulars of the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores," Jai Prakash told ANI.

However, Jain said that the mayors were given an appointment for 2 pm but they did not come to meet him as they were doing politics.

"They were given an appointment for 2 pm but they have not come to meet us yet. They are only concerned with doing politics and not work. There is a lot of corruption in MCD," Jain said. (ANI)

