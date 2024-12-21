New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools and to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate.

An order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Passes Prisons Bill 2024; High-Security Prison for Terrorists, Other Convicts To Be Built in Mumbai.

A VC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principle Secretary Home, GNCTD on December 12 wherein, Addl. Commissioner (HQ) and DC (HQ) represented the Commissioner, MCD.

Accordingly, as discussed during the VC meeting, respective concerned Head of Departments and Zonal Authorities of MCD were requested to take certain preventive measures.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Death Toll in Major Blaze Following LPG Tanker Blast Rises to 12; Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Orders Probe.

"Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that proper identification & verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools," B P Bhardwaj Deputy Commissioner (HQ) MCD said.

"Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary preventive measures while doing Birth Registration & issuing Birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate. In addition to this, they will also undertake identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of Birth Certificate issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," MCD added.

MCD directed that Action Taken Report be submitted to Dy. Commissioner (HQ) for onward forwarding to concerned authorities by every Friday 3:30 pm without fail.

All the Head of Schools have been directed to submit a report by December 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)