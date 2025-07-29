New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has done away with the requirement of a factory licence for setting up manufacturing units in recognised industrial areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move will bolster the ease of doing business in Delhi.

The MCD in a recent order removed the need for a separate factory licence for units operating within industrial areas established by the DSIIDC, a Delhi government agency.

The Monday order states that factory units in industrial areas will no longer need to obtain or renew an independent factory licence under sections 416 and 417 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957.

In its stead, under the new licensing rules, the micro, small and medium enterprises will be issued an 'MSME Udhyam Registration Certificate.'

For larger industrial units, the allotment letter or lease deed issued by GNCTD or DSIIDC will serve as the deemed licence, the order said.

The factory owners will, however, be required to pay a licence fee equivalent to 5 per cent of the annual property tax at the time of paying the tax, it said.

The order also said that this deemed licensing arrangement will be applicable not only in conforming industrial areas but also in unplanned industrial clusters notified by the Delhi government.

The order becomes active with immediate effect, Gupta said.

