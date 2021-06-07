New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Monday recorded 4.5 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm, having resumed services after nearly a month during which train operations remained suspended in view of the second COVID wave.

"Approximately passenger journeys performed till this hour was around 4.5 Lakh today in view of the drastically reduced capacity owing to the adherence to the guidelines issued by the Government on June 5, 2021," the DMRC said.

Metro services once again resumed today after a gap of 28 days amidst the ongoing pandemic with the provision of travel with 50 percent seating only for the containment of COVID.

To ensure compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises, around 15 metro stations were intermittently closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours.

Special flying squads (9 in number) were also deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone's safety. Till 8 pm, 84 passengers were advised to get down from coach for travelling in standing position, 73 were penalised for not wearing a mask and 106 were counseled to follow social distancing and wearing a mask properly, the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed its services with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner. (ANI)

