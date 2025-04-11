New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) In view of the upcoming T-20 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro will extend its last train timings across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, to accommodate spectators returning home after the games.

To manage the expected crowd at nearby stations after each match, the Delhi Metro will run 76 additional train trips on match days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The extended services will continue for about one to two hours beyond the usual last train timings on all lines. This move is aimed at ensuring a smoother and safer commute for spectators using the Metro, it stated.

The matches are scheduled for April 13, 16, 27 and 29, as well as May 11 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, the statement read.

The stadium is located near Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line, which runs from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, it added.

However, the last train timing from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park extension will remain unchanged, it stated.

The DMRC added that the last train timing will be further adjusted based on the match requirement, it added.

