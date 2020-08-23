New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro is now ready to resume operations as soon as the central government gives nod, said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement on Sunday.

"The DMRC is prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters," Dayal said.

This statement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to consider re-opening on a trial basis the Delhi Metro in a phased manner, as the COVID-19 situation in Delhi was now under control.

"We have requested Centre to allow the re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will make a decision soon," Kejriwal said during a press briefing here on Sunday.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of the COVID-19 'Janata curfew', and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the Central government. (ANI)

