New Delhi, September 2: Delhi Metro is planning to start operating Yellow Line as it resumes its functioning from September 7 after over five months and three more lines - Blue, Pink and Gurgaon - would be added in the second phase on September 9.

The third phase, slated to start on September 10 after observing the operation and its impact, will include Red Line, Bahadurgarh line and Faridabad line. Also Read | Delhi Metro Trains: Know Dates & Timings For Resumption of Services on Yellow Line, Red Line, Blue Line, Pink Line, Violet Line And Gurugram Rapid Metro.

The announcements were made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chief Mangu Singh on Wednesday in presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. He said that there will be graded resumption of metro services line-wise with specific timings in three stages. Also Read | Accidents Killed 4.21 Lakh People in India in 2019, Says National Crime Records Bureau.

Only smart card and cashless transactions will be allowed. "Initially, we will open only one line and operating hours will be 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only selected gates at the metro stations will be open for entry. A separate gate will be marked for exit only. Only use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be allowed," Singh said.

"In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9 we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line. In phase 3, on September 10, after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line," he added.

Puri said that the opening up of metro rail services in a graded and calibrated manner will need to be reviewed. "If we find that resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, we might have no option but to review these arrangements," he said.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)