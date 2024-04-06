Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi government minister Atishi will visit Assam next week to campaign for the party candidates for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a party statement said Saturday.

The party's national leader will attend election rallies and road shows in favour of party candidates Manoj Dhanowar and Rishiraj Kaundinia from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

She will arrive in Dibrugarh on April 8 and attend a road show in Duliajan to campaign for AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar, the statement added.

On the second day of the program, she will attend a bike rally and a take part in public meeting in Margherita, Tinsukia district.

She will then also attend a road show in Tinsukia on April 9 in the evening.

Atishi will also interact with press in Tezpur on April 10 and attend a road show for Tezpur candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya in the afternoon.

Aam Aadmi Party North East Supervisor Rajesh Sharma told reporters on Saturday about the campaign program of AAP leader Atishi.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

Elections in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. (ANI)

