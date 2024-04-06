Lucknow, April 6: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, a man allegedly lost his life after he caught a cobra snake and was seen playing with it. Police officials said the deceased person, Rinku Singh, was fond of catching snakes. After the incident came to light, the police reached the spot and sent Singh's body for postmortem.

Cops also said that the deceased lost his wife while playing with the snake. The alleged incident occurred in Khopatiha Kala village, within the Pailani police station area limit, reports AajTak. An officer said that 30-year-old Rinku Singh, a village resident, was fond of catching snakes. On Thursday, April 4, a cobra fell into the village's well. Giant Python Spotted in Hapur: Viral Video Shows Huge Snake Coming Out of Forest Area in Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Locals Terrified.

Soon after the news reached Singh, he reached the spot and rescued the cobra. After this, Rinku Singh bathed the cobra and was seen roaming with the reptile in the village. Officials said the snake was seen clinging to Singh's hand and sometimes around his neck. Amid this, the cobra suddenly bit Rinku Singh on his hand.

Following this, Singh killed the snake, but later, he also died due to the snake bite. Police also learned that the deceased had made tattoos of snakes in several places on his body. Villagers also said that Singh always used to go to nearby villages to catch snakes. However, he died due to a snake bite. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Man Dies After Getting Bitten by Snake While Playing With It in Deoria, Video Surfaces.

After the incident, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the outpost in charge, said that Rinku was fond of catching snakes. Mishra also said that Singh had written death on his chest.

