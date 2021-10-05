New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has held a review meeting on the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and advised the NCRTC to audit pedestrian and commuter safety, and circulation within and around the stations.

The RRTS project, a multimodal system comprising rail, bus and metro trains, is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to ensure a balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

Also Read | Yee Wong: Redefine the Sense of Beauty.

The total length of the corridor is 82.15 km with 25 RRTS. Delhi will have three RRTS stations at Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

All three corridors of the RRTS, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi - Gurugram – SNB (Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror)- Alwar and Delhi-Panipat converge in Delhi at Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read | Look at the Ingredients to Success of Ambuj Yadav - Owner of the Reader's Cafe.

The Anand Vihar station, which is an underground facility, is also designed as a multimodal hub and connects Anand Vihar rail station, Blue line of the Delhi Metro, Anand Vihar ISBT and also Kaushambi.

"The NCRTC has been advised to conduct an independent audit for pedestrian and commuter safety and circulation within and around the stations. This is critical to ensure passengers from different modes travel seamlessly," Gahlot said was quoted as saying in an official statement on Tuesday.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers from the Delhi transport department, NCRTC, Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited.

During the meeting, officers from NCRTC made a detailed presentation and apprised the minister about the status of the project.

Gahlot directed them to speed up the construction work and ensure timely completion of the corridor, the statement said.

Sarai Kale Khan station is also a junction of three modes of transport- railway, metro and roadways. The multimodal hub will serve as a connection with the Nizamuddin railway station, the pink line of the Delhi Metro and the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Sarai Kale Khan.

The RRTS is anticipated to take about 1 lakh vehicles off the roads, decongesting the traffic in Delhi. The corridor will also help in the development of the NCR region and connect a large number of townships and centres of economic activity.

The project has already secured permissions from major stakeholders and agencies including the Delhi Development Authority, National Green Tribunal, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Archaeological Survey of India, Railways etc and is expected to be completed by 2023, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)