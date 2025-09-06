New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra took stock of the rescue and relief operations at the flood-affected areas near the Old Yamuna bridge in the national capital.

Speaking with the reporters, the Karawal Nagar MLA also highlighted the government's efforts to rescue the trapped animals in the flood. Mishra said that over 300 cows are being shifted to the cowsheds.

"These cows were brought here from the cowshed; they were trapped in the flood. Currently, there are 300 cows here, and tonight, as well as tomorrow, all these cows will be shifted to the cowshed," Kapil Mishra said.

"Our government officials, SDM, and doctors are present here. I am personally taking the report, and we are looking after all the arrangements for the flood-affected people who have come here. There are some more animals that are trapped, so they will be rescued," he added.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday urged not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Parvesh Verma said, "There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River."

As of Friday, the warning mark of the Yamuna for the national capital was reported to be at 204.5 metres, while the danger mark was 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level in the Yamuna River at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood above the 207-metre mark on Friday morning, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am (on Thursday).

Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. (ANI)

