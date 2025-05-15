New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, visited the Okhla landfill site on Thursday.

Speaking on the situation of landfills in the country, Sirsa stated that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta was working on it and assured that by October 2025, 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage would be removed.

"Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi's vision; which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that, this mountain will almost disappear," Sirsa told ANI.

He further stated that the target was to eliminate all mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028.

"Our target is to eliminate all the mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028. After that, these landfills will only remain in photos..." he further added.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who was also on the visit said that landfills were the biggest issue in the South Delhi constituency.

"This was the biggest problem in my Lok Sabha constituency (South Delhi). I am happy to know that the Municipal Corporation officials told Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi Mayor that before 2026, this landfill will be eliminated and this area will be developed as a green area. This is the dream of PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta..." Bidhuri told ANI.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh mocking Pakistan stated that the landfills were similar to them and spread filth everywhere and had made the lif in adjacent residentials area a pain.

"We conducted a joint inspection today... We had promised cleanliness to the people of Delhi... Soon this landfill will be removed... These landfill sites are like Pakistan. They spread terrorism, and it spreads filth. These landfills and their pungent smells have made life in adjacent residential areas a pain. Soon, this area will be beautified, and a park will be built once the landfill is removed," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

