New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday visited the ITO Barrage to inspect the situation as the water level of the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following heavy rainfall.

Verma assured Delhi residents that there is no need to panic about possible flooding.

Also Read | 'Vote Chori' Row: After Pawan Khera, BJP Leader Amit Malviya Targets His Wife Kota Neelima Over 2 Voter IDs, Demands ECI Probe.

He also said the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River has been increased over the past six months, and there will be no flood in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Parvesh Verma said, "There is no need for the people of Delhi to panic. We guarantee that there will be no flood. We have increased the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River over the last six months. Everyone is safe."

Also Read | Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger level mark on Wednesday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The water level is rising due to continuous heavy rainfall in Delhi for the past few days.

As a preventive measure amid the anticipation of the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas nearby have been shifted to safer locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today says, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain". "Thunderstorm with rain" for tomorrow, "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5, "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8.

Residents of many parts of the city have shifted to safer locations due to a rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. As the city grapples with heavy rainfall, people in Yamuna Bazar continue to leave their areas, navigating through thigh-deep water.

In another part of the capital, shopkeepers in the Monastery Market of Civil Lines, anticipating the possibility of flooding, have decided to shift their goods as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)