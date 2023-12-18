New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday accused BJP MLAs of misleading the Delhi Assembly by giving "wrong" information about deaths due to the cold in the national capital. He said that the matter should be referred to the privileges committee.

"Photographs of unidentified bodies have been uploaded on the Zipnet portal of the Delhi Police, but they (BJP MLAs) said that these people died due to the cold. This is a complete lie and they are misleading the House, "Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

BJP MLAs protested outside Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Friday over alleged government inaction on deaths due to the cold.

Citing a report from the Delhi Police, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said 203 homeless people have died on the streets of Delhi in one month.

"I think this matter should be referred to the privileges committee," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"Assemblies learn from what happens in Parliament. In Parliament, AAP MP Raghav Chadha suggested the names of some people and he was suspended. It was said that he would remain suspended until the decision of the privileges committee," the minister added.

Meanwhile, a cold wave has gripped Delhi and parts of NCR as the minimum temperature recorded was 6.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road on Monday morning by the Indian Meteorological Department.

As the temperature dipped in Delhi, people were seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm. People took refuge at a night shelter in AIIMS.

IMD has recorded the minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area to be 7.1 degrees, which is 1 degree below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature is predicted to range between 5 degrees and 8 degrees over this week, with Friday, December 22, predicted to have the lowest temperature at 5 degrees. (ANI)

