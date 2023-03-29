New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Northwest India, including Delhi, is forecast to receive a fresh spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of a new western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather is forecast for the next three days with peak activity likely on Friday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.

Delhi recorded 12.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which is the maximum precipitation in a day in March in three years.

