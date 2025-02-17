New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A 20-25-year-old tree was uprooted at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, located at the epicentre of this morning's 4.0-magnitude earthquake. Caretakers of the park confirmed the damage caused by the tremors.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas at 5.36 am today after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake which jolted the national capital. It originated just 5 km below the earth's surface.

Speaking to ANI, Caretaker Mahaveer said, "I reported for duty at 9 a.m. today when I saw the uprooted tree. This is a 20-25-year-old tree. This must have happened due to the earthquake because there was nothing like wind or thunderstorms or anything here. Workers said that when they had a round at the park after the earthquake, they found the tree uprooted."

Another Caretaker of Jheel Park Janki Devi said, "We did not find any other damage but just an uprooted tree...The earthquake was felt around 5.30 am; there were very strong tremors. Then it was found that the tree was uprooted due to that..."

Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Dr OP Mishra, on Monday, assured residents of the national capital that there is nothing to worry about as aftershocks of lesser magnitude are "natural" and will heal by the earthquake of magnitude 4.0 that had struck Delhi early Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra stated the epicentre of the earthquake was in Dhaula Kuan, which falls under a seismic zone.

"Delhi has been experiencing minor earthquakes. This earthquake occurred in Dhaula Kuan. In 2007, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude had occurred there. There is nothing to worry about. It is a seismic zone there," Mishra said.

Elaborating on the cause of the earthquake, the NCS Director said, "The earthquake occurred due to in-situ material heterogeneity... After 4.0 magnitude, the aftershock will be less by 1.2 magnitudes; it is natural as it will heal it."

Hours after the earthquake hit Delhi, tremors were felt in Bihar at around 8.02 am on Monday, and it originated from just 10 km under the Earth's surface.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. (ANI)

