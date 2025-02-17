A video circulating on social media captured chilling moments after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and NCR early Monday morning, February 17, with electric wires and solar panels swaying violently in the aftermath. The tremors were felt strongly in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The earthquake, which occurred at 5:56 am, had a depth of 5 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits National Capital Region (Watch Videos).

Moments When 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Delhi-NCR

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)