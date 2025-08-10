A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): One person died and another was injured after being hit by a vehicle near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in New Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Delhi Police, "One person is dead, and another injured, after they were hit by a car on Gyarah Murti Road earlier today. The car driver has been detained."

During the investigation, police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the vehicle. A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved.

Authorities confirmed that the driver has been detained, and a further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

