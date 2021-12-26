A visual of the damaged car on the flyover on Sunday morning. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): One person was killed and two were left severely injured in a car accident near southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur Flyover in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As per the police, the Vasant Kunj South police station received information about the accident at 7.40 am, following which the police rushed to the spot and found a damaged Skoda car.

"Our police team swung into action and pulled out three people from the car and took them to AIIMS Trauma Centre", said a police official.

According to the police, the injured have been identified as Rajkumar and Aditya, both 35-year-old who are currently undergoing treatment while the deceased person is still unidentified. He was declared 'brought dead' on arrival, added the police.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the car seems to have collided with the divider and turned upside down. Legal action is being taken", stated the police officer. (ANI)

