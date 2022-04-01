New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A man died of asphyxiation on Friday morning while trying to escape the fire that erupted in a house here, said Dwarka Police.

The fire broke out in a house early morning in the Prem Nagar area of Bindapur in South West Delhi. The police said that the information was received at around 5.15 am on Friday morning.

Also Read | CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member John Brittas Urges Government To Withdraw Hike in Price of Essential Drugs.

The police reached the spot immediately but the fire engulfed one life before it was doused. The person identified as 29-year-old Lalit lost his life due to asphyxiation.

Although the reason for the fire is still uncertain, the police is investigating the case. (ANI)

Also Read | Madras High Court To Hear Missing Peacock Idol Case on April 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)