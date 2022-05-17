New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): One staff member of Atlantis Banquet Hall succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after a fire started in the Banquet Hall in Delhi's Bharat Nagar on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in New Delhi.

The fire that started on the ground floor of Atlantis Banquet Hall in the PS Bharat Nagar area has been contained promptly through a joint effort by fire services personnel and police staff, Delhi police informed.

The rescue operation is over, added the police. (ANI)

