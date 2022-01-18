New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was allegedly molested inside the campus, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Realme 9i Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj North and staff rushed to spot.

"It was revealed that at around 11.45 pm on Monday, a PhD student was taking a stroll in the campus. When she was walking on east gate road of the university, a man came on a bike from inside the campus and tried to molest her," Sharma said.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Today in India; Here's Where You Can Find It and How To Pre-Book.

The girl raised an alarm and the accused ran away. A case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)