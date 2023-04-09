New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi's Connaught Place on the occasion of Easter.

According to official sources, PM Modi would also offer prayers at the church.

Earlier, Fr. Francis Swaminathan of Sacred Heart Cathedral Church said, "All preparations have been made to welcome the Prime Minister. We are very excited about his visit on the occasion of Easter."

"We are very much looking forward to meeting him. We are happy that the Prime Minister will come here today and pray with us. We pray for him too and he will join us in praying for all of us", he added.

He told that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling in the garden in front of the church. "We have made all the preparations for PM Modi's visit. From security to welcoming him in the church, all the preparations have been done."

Fr. Swaminathan added that the Prime Minister visiting the church in itself is a big message. "We understand that the Prime Minister cares about this community and it is a big deal for us. The Prime Minister not just says "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas", he is also moving ahead with his principle. We think that we will always get his support and he will move ahead by taking all the castes together", he said.

"Easter festival has special importance in Christianity, this festival is celebrated on the third day of Good Friday, which we celebrate as the resurrection of Lord Jesus when Jesus Christ sacrificed his life on Good Friday. He rose again on the third day, on Easter Sunday. On this day Prayer Mass is organized in the church, and a large number of followers associated with Christianity reach the church to pray and remember Lord Jesus. This is a very special day in the Sai religion which we celebrate", Fr. Swaminathan said.

Fr. Swaminathan further added that Lord Jesus had sacrificed himself only to get rid of our sins so that people could come on the right path and then on the third day he was resurrected by which he proved that God had sent him only for us. After which the festival of Easter is celebrated and with this festival, Christianity originated, if this festival was not there, then Christianity would not have been there either.

He said, "On this particular occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here and so we're very excited about it". (ANI)

