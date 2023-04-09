Chandigarh, April 9: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has been caught on video, kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to "suck my tongue".

This has created a flutter, even prompting outrage, on the social media and micro blogging sites, raising question marks. For some, this is akin to paedophilia. Dalai Lama Names US-Born Mongolian Boy As Third Highest Leader in Buddhism.

Dalai Lama ‘Caught’ on Video Kissing Boy on Lips:

So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says "suck my tongue" Now why would he do that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4GJMJZtRCj — Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) April 8, 2023

However, his followers and sympathizers the elderly Buddhist monk was "joking around" with the boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse argue that being sexualised by a powerful adult is serious matter. China Has Strategy To Install Dalai Lama of Its Own Choice, Reveals Document.

Last week, student musicians from various schools made the long life prayer offering to the Dalai Lama, singing and playing traditional instruments at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).