New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A man from Jammu and Kashmir was arrested near the Red Fort for impersonating as National Investigation Agency (NIA) official and taking a minor boy to the national capital after allegedly promising him a job.

According to police, a patrolling team from Police Station Kotwali noticed a black car parked behind Red Fort near Delhi Chalo Park on February 18. On checking the vehicle, two persons were found inside, identified as Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama, and a minor boy. During the inquiry, Mudassar produced an identity card purportedly issued by the NIA, which appeared suspicious.

Delhi Police said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been targeting economically vulnerable families by promising employment opportunities in Delhi in exchange for money." Police added that he had taken advance payment from the minor's family after assuring them of arranging a job.

"A case has been registered at PS Kotwali under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is in progress," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, busted an interstate heroin cartel near the Bhopura border in Delhi-NCR, seizing 1.504 kg of heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore and arresting three people, including a husband and wife duo who transported the contraband in a taxi under the guise of family travel, officials said on Wednesday.

Three people, including the husband and wife and the receiver of the drugs, have been arrested, as per the officials. According to the Delhi police, the couple used the cover of a family travel to transport the heroin in a taxi, evading the risk by blending in with the common crowd. This allowed them to avoid suspicion while transporting large quantities of drugs across state borders.

The seizure of 1.504 kg of heroin, valued at worth Rs 7.5 crore, marks a significant breakthrough in curbing drug trafficking in the region. The operation was conducted near the Bhopura border in the Delhi-NCR region.

An investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the contraband, identify other members of the cartel, and map the supply chain and distribution network. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

