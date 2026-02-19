Karnataka [India], February 19 (ANI): Two workers died of suffocation after falling into a septic tank while cleaning it in Madarasanahalli on Babalada Road in Kalaburagi city, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Ratan Hotakar and Shivakumar Nandurkar, residents of Indiranagar.

According to police, Ratan fell into the tank first while cleaning it. Shivakumar entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him, but he also suffocated due to toxic gas inside.

Both workers succumbed to suffocation before they could have pulled out of the tank.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the danger faced by sanitation workers and the urgent need for safety protocols when cleaning septic tanks and sewage systems. Septic tanks contain hazardous gases such as methane, hydrogen sulfide, and carbon monoxide, which can prove fatal within minutes of exposure in confined spaces.

Ashok Nagar Police have registered it as a case of unnatural death and have initiated an investigation. Authorities are examining whether proper safety protocols were followed and if the workers were provided with protective gear.

Manual unsafe cleaning of septic tanks continues to claim lives across India despite legal prohibitions and safety guidelines mandating the use of protective equipment and proper ventilation before entering confined spaces. (ANI)

